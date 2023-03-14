WAMC Sports Report for Tuesday, 3/14/23: QB Garoppolo agrees to 3 year/$65M deal with Raiders

NFL

A person with knowledge of the deal says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. The person says Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money. Garoppolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders' head coach.

The NFL’s competition committee will consider making roughing-the-passer penalties and personal-foul penalties subject to video review. The two potential rule changes were among nine the league announced Monday in its 2023 playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs. The Los Angeles Rams proposed the change that would allow teams to challenge roughing-the-passer calls. The Detroit Lions proposed the giving teams an opportunity to challenge personal foul calls. The competition committee will consider the rule changes later this month when NFL owners gather in Arizona for their annual meeting.

