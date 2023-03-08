The lessons learned so far from Russia's cyber war on Ukraine

It’s been over a year since Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Cyber weapons have continued to play a major role in the war.

We first checked in on these impacts a year ago. Since then, both countries have leveraged 21st-century technologies like smartphones, artificial intelligence, and drones to aid their war efforts.

Now, experts are saying Russia plans to scale up its cyber threats, into attacks capable of crippling Ukraine’s digital infrastructure and impacting NATO allies.

How can we better understand the cyber tools and tactics Russia is using in this war? And what can we do to limit their effects?

