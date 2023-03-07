WAMC Sports Report 3/7/23: Derek Carr signs with Raiders

NFL

The New Orleans Saints say former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract. A person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press about the contract’s value on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released. Carr turns 32 this month. He played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds team records for yards and passing touchdowns. Saints coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders’ coach when the team selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 draft. Las Vegas released Carr on Feb. 14 to avoid guaranteeing him $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years.

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest. The contract is the first big payday in Smith's career. Smith will go into 2023 as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and a chance to build upon his success from last year. Smith was one of the feel-good stories in the league last season, leading Seattle to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. He threw for 4,282 yards, a career best and a franchise record. He also led the NFL in completion percentage.

A person familiar with the situation says the Las Vegas Raiders have placed the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced. Jacobs will make $10.1 million next season under the franchise tag. The sides have been negotiating a long-term deal. The Raiders would remove the tag if the sides reach an agreement by July 15. Jacobs led the league in 2022 with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

MLB

Major League Baseball's new limits on infield shifts are raising batter spirits this spring. They might be bolstering batting averages, too. Batting averages across the league are up slightly from last spring training, from .259 to .263. Left-handed hitters seem to be benefitting most, with their collected average up from .255 to .274. Sluggers like the New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo are enjoying taking at-bats without a wall of defenders in shallow right field. Rizzo says that "young left-handed hitters will be introduced to the 3-4 hole that’s been gone for about seven to eight years.”

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field. Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

NBA

Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and Lamar Stevens fueled Cleveland’s fourth-quarter with his hustle, leading the Cavaliers to a 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics, who lost their second overtime game in less than 24 hours. Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who improved to 7-0 in OT while avenging a loss in Boston five days ago. Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Malcolm Brogdon 24 for the Celtics, who didn’t arrive at their hotel in Cleveland until 2:30 a.m. after losing to the New York Knicks in double overtime on Sunday. The Celtics, who were without MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, had a chance to win it in regulation but Grant Williams missed two free throws with 0.8 seconds left.

Philadelphia 76ers 147- the Indiana Pacers 143

Joel Embiid scored 42 points, James Harden added 14 points, 20 assists and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away late for a 147-143 victory over the Indiana Pacers in a game virtually devoid of defense. Embiid made 11 of 16 field goals and all 19 free-throw attempts. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 20 for the 76ers, who have won two straight. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 40 points and 16 assists. Neither team led by more than six points through the first three quarters. The Sixers finally took control with a late 10-0 run.

NHL

Final Edmonton 3 Buffalo 2

Connor McDavid scored twice, giving him an NHL-leading 54 goals this season, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2. In continuing to make his case for his third Hart MVP Trophy in eight NHL seasons, McDavid upped his league-leading points total to a career-best 124, one more than he finished with last year, and enjoyed his 12th multi-goal game of the season. Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 36 shots for the Oilers. Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.

AP men's college basketball poll

UCLA has climbed to No. 2 behind Houston in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 58 first-place votes to remain on top for a third straight week. The Bruins' move to No. 2 represented their highest ranking this season. They received the other three first-place votes. Kansas, Alabama and Purdue rounded out the top five. Texas A&M climbed six spots to No. 18 for the week's biggest jump. No. 21 Duke, No. 24 Creighton and No. 25 Missouri were this week's new additions. Providence, Pittsburgh and Maryland fell out.

AP women's basketball poll

South Carolina remains No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for a 37th consecutive week. That breaks a second-place tie with Louisiana Tech for the longest streak all time. Only UConn has a longer run atop the poll with 51 consecutive weeks. Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa moved up five spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since 1994. Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford round out the top five. Washington State jumped in at No. 22 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. Tennessee also joined the poll at No. 24. South Florida and Iowa State fell out.

Siena College Baseball coach Rossi to retire

According to a source from the college, the winningest coach in both Siena College and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference history in any sport, and the longest tenured head coach in NCAA Division I Baseball history, Tony Rossi, has announced his retirement effective Mar. 20. Assistant coach Joe Sheridan will take over as interim head coach at that time.

“Tony Rossi has defined Siena Baseball for more than five decades,” said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “He grew what was a Division II team with just 10 players when he started, into a Division I program with scholarship athletes that has gone on to win five MAAC Championships and played in NCAA Tournaments. We thank Tony for his many years of dedicated service to Siena College and the countless student athletes that he’s coached, and wish him the best in his upcoming well-deserved retirement.”

Rossi is in the midst of his 54th season as the head coach of the Siena Baseball program, and is the winningest head coach in both Siena and MAAC history with 936 career victories to his name. The longest tenured head coach in NCAA Division I Baseball history, and the longest active tenured college baseball coach at any level, Rossi is tied for second all-time in NCAA Baseball history in seasons coached along with former Division II Bentley Head Coach Bob DeFelice, who retired last spring. Former Division III coach Gordie Gillespie (59 seasons) is the only head baseball coach at any NCAA level to have ever coached longer than Rossi.

A six-time MAAC Coach of the Year (1991, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2005), Rossi has led Siena to each of the program's five MAAC Tournament Championships (1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2014) as well as NCAA Tournament appearances in 1999 and 2014. The Saints defeated nationally ranked Dallas Baptist for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in 2014.

Rossi has piloted Siena to a total of 20 20-win seasons since 1985, including a program record six straight from 2013-18. On three occasions, Rossi has led the Saints to 30 or more victories, highlighted by a program record 34 triumphs in 1999.

Siena has amassed a 402-333 (.547) record under Rossi in the program's first 33 seasons of MAAC competition. The Saints have been dominant in the conference tournament, posting a 33-22 (.600) mark over 15 appearances. Siena's five MAAC Tournament Championships trail only former conference power LeMoyne (eight) and Marist (six) for the most in league history. Siena's 10 MAAC Championship Series appearances are the most in conference history, and the Saints advanced to the Final Round in six straight appearances between 2008-16.

Rossi recorded his 832nd career victory vs. Quinnipiac on Apr. 9, 2016 to surpass former Canisius softball coach Mike Rappl as the all-time winningest coach in any sport in MAAC history, and secured his milestone 900th career win on Apr. 19, 2019 also against the Bobcats.

Rossi has developed 56 student athletes who have signed professional contracts, including 38 which have inked with Major League Baseball organizations. Gary Holle (Rangers), Tim Christman (Rockies), John Lannan (Nationals, Phillies, Mets), and Matt Gage (Blue Jays) have ultimately reached the highest level, playing in the majors.

