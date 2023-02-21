WAMC Sports Report 2/21/23: Westbrook waived by Utah Jazz, signed by Clippers

Russell Westbrook has been waived by the Utah Jazz, and, according to a published report, the nine-time All-Star is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN reports that Westbrook’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, told the outlet that he will sign with the Clippers after completing a contract buyout on the remaining $47 million the guard is owed on his expiring deal. Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game during a rocky tenure with the Lakers. The move would reunite Westbrook with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City, who had lobbied for the Clippers to land Westbrook.

The NBA’s All-Star break extends until this Thursday. Team Giannis defeated Team Lebron 184-175 in the first All-Star Game in which the top two vote-getters serve as captains, and select the players for their teams.

The governments of 35 nations signed a statement calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and next year’s Paris Olympics. The statement said the countries do not agree Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition as long as the lack of clarity and concrete details on a workable neutrality model aren’t addressed. The United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany were among those signing. Those five countries brought nearly one-fifth of all the athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021. The letter was the product of a Feb. 10 summit in London.

A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and a longtime businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs died at his home in San Antonio. McCombs’ family said in a statement Monday that McCombs died Sunday at age 95. A cause of death was not given, but the statement said McCombs died peacefully surrounded by his family. McCombs owned the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA on two separate occasions. He also once owned the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. McCombs also owned various businesses that included auto dealerships, the oil and gas industry, real estate, cattle ranches and radio stations.

Kevin Love is officially a member of the Miami Heat. Love is an NBA champion, an Olympic champion and a FIBA World Cup champion. He’s 42nd on the NBA’s 3-pointers made list. The five-time All-Star and 15-year NBA veteran cleared waivers on Monday afternoon, then signed a contract to join the Heat for the remainder of the season not long afterward. The now-former Cleveland forward was in Miami for the signing, with plans to start working out at his new team facility right away.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

