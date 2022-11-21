1A Remaking America: Is our democracy truly representative?

Almost half of eligible voters cast a ballot in the most recent election, according to the U.S. Elections Project. That’s not a bad turnout for midterm elections.

And candidates that cast doubt on our elections didn’t do so well.

Still, voters can feel like our centuries-old voting system isn’t working for us today.

Ranked choice voting is one option. Nevada voters opted for that system, joining other states like Maine and Alaska.

1A spent election week in Wichita, Kansas, after voters decided to change how they elect their city school board.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5