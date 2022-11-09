© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The fate of Congress is up in the air, with no sign of a 'red wave'

WAMU 88.5
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
People wait in line outside the Washington Park Library to cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting for the elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
People wait in line outside the Washington Park Library to cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting for the elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For weeks, Republicans have been predicting a “red wave” would wash over the U.S. this midterm cycle. 

Well, it’s Wednesday – and that wave did not materialize

Control of Congress is still up in the air, with both the Senate and the House too close to call

But many Democratic incumbents outperformed expectations and held onto their seats. 

The party even flipped a Republican Senate seat in Pennsylvania – where Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican opponent Mehmet Oz

We’ll check in on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, and others throughout the show today.And we’ll hear live calls from voters across the United States. 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5