Did someone win $2 billion? The results of today's Powerball drawing are unclear

The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.

The drawing for Monday night's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was delayed due one of the participating lotteries needing "extra time to complete its security protocols," according to the California Lottery.

The drawing eventually took place on Tuesday morning at 8:57 am ET in Tallahassee, Fla., according to the Vermont Lottery. Monday's jackpot had been expected to be $1.9 billion, but was $2.04 billion by the time of the drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 10-33-41-47-56-Power 10.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls, in any order — plus the final red Powerball number. Smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers, North Carolina's lottery explains. Tickets cost $2 each.

If no winner is announced for the Monday drawing, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing will grow larger still.

The Multi-State Lottery Association confirmed the reasons for the delay, saying that a participating lottery needed additional time to process sales, The Associated Press reported. All 48 jurisdictions must meet the security protocols before a drawing. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. Lottery officials estimated that the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

