SportsReport: Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3

Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them. Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals to 229 total yards — 100 in the first half. Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati’s AFC North rival. The Browns ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away. Jacoby Brissett had a TD run and pass for Cleveland.

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans. There will now be a travel day Friday, with Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million. Half of that must be paid within 30 days. Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success.

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Chicago Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Smith is the NFL leader in tackles so far this season. He joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North. The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.

Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says that he hopes the organization will grow together in the aftermath of Irving sharing the link. Irving has been criticized for sharing the link by the NBA, the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai, among others. The star guard of the Nets has said he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.

Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to stay unbeaten. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0) remain the NBA’s lone undefeated team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons. Detroit never led but rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the game in the final minute. Holiday answered with a shot that put Milwaukee ahead for good.

Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the Sabres, who won for the sixth time in nine games. Eric Comrie had 15 saves. Buffalo had its highest scoring output since a nine-goal effort against Ottawa on Nov. 3, 2018. Dylan Larkin, Olli Maatta and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three of their last four games. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 38 saves.

Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera says Young will take part in positional workouts before getting ramped up to participation in team drills. It's not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut. The Commanders have three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing. They are taking a slow approach to the young pass rusher's recovery after surgery involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.

Column: Chastain rides the wall into NASCAR's title race

Ross Chastain has been criticized all season by his rivals for being too aggressive on the track. He's worried that they may be right. But he put that in the back of his head Sunday when a spot in NASCAR's championship race was on the line. Chastain rode the wall for the final half-lap at Martinsville Speedway to gain five positions and snatch the final spot in next week's championship finale. It was a stunning move that was celebrated in all corners of motorsports. NASCAR said what Chastain did was legal, too. But his competitors aren't sure it should stay that way.

Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan's coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players' actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh says defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker says his players' actions were “unacceptable.” But he says it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh's call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.