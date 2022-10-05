What do experts get wrong about Latino voters? Tell us

As Latinos, we've been met with endless messages about the power of our vote. And according to the Pew Research Center, 8 in 10 Latino registered voters say that our vote can make a difference in this country. But despite Latinos being the United States' fastest-growing minority voting bloc, political campaigns, pundits and media outlets alike have often tried to define the "Latino vote" in such a way that fully erases the nuances and complexities within our community.

Saying that Latinos aren't monolithic is no longer novel, but it's a reminder we're still having to make every election season. Age, location, language, race, gender, immigration status, family's national heritage, etc. all play their part in creating both division and unity among Latinos — so when anyone tries to speak to us as a whole, no one ends up listening.

In an effort to dismantle the "Latino voter" myth, what is a misconception you're tired of hearing about yourself when it comes to the "Latino vote"? Is there anything you wish Democrats, Republicans and political experts knew in regards to engaging successfully with you and the rest of the community? We want to hear all about it!

We may use your responses in future stories and videos.

