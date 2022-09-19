© 2022
The queue to see the queen

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published September 19, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
Band of the Coldstream Guards play during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926.
In London, the crowds are starting to clear.

Hundreds of thousands lined the streets to pay their final respects to the queen.

Westminster Abbey’s bell tolled 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

And inside the Abbey, the guest list included leaders such as President Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron. 

Watching it all was NPR’s London correspondent,Frank Langfitt.He joins us to talk about the ceremony and what it means to Britain and its people.

