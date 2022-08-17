Liz Cheney leaves Washington

Liz Cheney, a one-time House GOP leader and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be looking for a new job in the new year.

Cheney was ousted in Wyoming’s Republican primary last night by the candidate backed by Donald Trump – Harriet Hageman.

“Wyoming is entitled to have a representative whorepresentsour interests, listens to us, that addresses our issues, thatisn’tLiz Cheney. And the fact thatthat’swhere she went back to with her speech tonight I thinkdemonstratesthat she reallyisn’tlistening to Wyoming now. Shehasn’tfor quite some time andthat’swhy we needed to replace her. We need to have a representative in Wyoming who listens to us.”

We talk about what Cheney’s loss means for the GOP and Washington.

