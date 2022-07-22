SportsReport: Astros sweep Yankees in doubleheader

Murray, Cardinals agree to contract through 2028 season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the 200 meters Thursday in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time ever, to lead America’s second sprint sweep at world championships. Lyles blew away U.S. teammates Kenny Bednarek by 0.46 seconds, with 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton finishing third. When the winner saw the names of his American teammates pop up behind his, he slammed his hands on the ground, ripped off his jersey and grabbed the gold medal from the awaiting presenter. His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Moscow says US must respect Russian law in Griner case

MOSCOW (AP) — The spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry says the United States has shown disrespect for Russian law by characterizing basketball star Brittney Griner’s jailing on drug charges as “wrongful detention.” Griner has been jailed since she was arrested in mid-February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. The Phoenix Mercury standout and two-time Olympic gold medalist acknowledged in court this month that she had the canisters, but said she had no intent to break the law. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the U.S. has no bearing on what happens in Russia.

Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May. Jackson's rare success in pro football and baseball made him one of the greatest athletes of his generation. The donation was previously anonymous, but Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims’ families after the loss of so many children. He says he felt a personal connection to the city he’s driven through many times. Uvalde has been a regular stop for a bite to eat or groceries before a long drive farther west to visit a friend’s ranch on hunting trips.

MLB struggling to get attendance back to pre-pandemic levels

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blame it on lingering effects of the pandemic, resentment over the lockout or fears over the economy. Major League Baseball teams head into the final 2½ months of the regular season struggling to fill the stands now that they no longer have to worry about pandemic-related attendance restrictions. MLB reached the All-Star break with an average attendance of 26,409. That represents a drop of 5.4% from the All-Star break of 2019. That's the last season that wasn’t impacted by the pandemic.

Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A woman from Pakistan and another from Iran appear to be the first females from their countries to reach the top of K2, one of the world’s highest and most dangerous summits. A mountaineering official said they were among several women who successfully reached K2′s peak on Friday. The official said an Afghan climber died a day earlier due to a heart attack while attempting to scale K2 as part of the team of climbers who reached the peak Friday. Only a few hundred have successfully reached K2's summit. Most deaths happen on its descent.

Dodgers recover, beat Giants 9-6 on Betts' 3-run HR in 8th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 after blowing a five-run lead in the seventh. The NL West leaders won their fifth in a row and 12th in 13 tries, with the All-Star Game logos on the field nearly obliterated two nights after the Dodgers hosted the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 1980. Betts also made a spectacular diving catch on Joc Pederson’s liner in the right-field corner for the final out. San Francisco tied it on a grand slam by Darin Ruf in the seventh, then went ahead 6-5 in the eighth. Trayce Thompson’s RBI triple off Dominic Leone tied it 6-all with two outs in the bottom half.

Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and the pair combined for five RBIs as the Houston Astros completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees Thursday with a 7-5 win in Game 2. Chas McCormick added a two-run shot for the Astros, who won the season series 5-2. Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 win in the opener of the day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.

AP source: Browns to sign Rosen as team awaits Watson ruling

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells the AP that the Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Josh Rosen on a one-year contract. He'll give the team another veteran as it awaits a ruling on Deshaun Watson. Rosen will officially sign the contract Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal. Rosen worked out this week for the Browns as they make contingency plans in case Watson is suspended by the NFL. Watson is facing a possible NFL suspension after being accused by two dozen female massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions while he played for Houston.

Georgia's Smart gets 10-year extension, raise to $10.25M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season worth more than $110 million that strengthens his status as one of college football's highest-paid coaches. Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031. The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to last season’s national championship, the first for Georgia since 1980. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia. Smart joins Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.