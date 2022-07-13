Albany Police step up recruitment effort

The city of Albany is stepping up efforts to recruit new police officers.

If you've been considering a career in law enforcement, you have a few short weeks to sign up to become an Albany Police officer. Chief Eric Hawkins:

"There's a new police test that's coming up in September, there's an August 1 application deadline for it. And we're actively recruiting for that one and getting the word out about that. Our plan is to have a large recruit academy class in early 2023. That should get us real close, if not right at maximum staffing levels in the department."

A spokesperson says there are about 60 vacancies. The department is budgeted for 343 officers.

Applications are being taken online.