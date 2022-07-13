© 2022
Albany Police step up recruitment effort

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published July 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
The city of Albany is stepping up efforts to recruit new police officers.

If you've been considering a career in law enforcement, you have a few short weeks to sign up to become an Albany Police officer. Chief Eric Hawkins:

"There's a new police test that's coming up in September, there's an August 1 application deadline for it. And we're actively recruiting for that one and getting the word out about that. Our plan is to have a large recruit academy class in early 2023. That should get us real close, if not right at maximum staffing levels in the department."

A spokesperson says there are about 60 vacancies. The department is budgeted for 343 officers.

Applications are being taken online.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
