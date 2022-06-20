WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, is currently experiencing technical issues. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
SCOTUS and Roe questions, asked and answered
Mia Estrada, Sarah Handel
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
NPR's Sarah McCammon and Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges talk with Mary Louise Kelly about what overturning Roe could mean for trigger bans — and more widely, marginalized people across the U.S.
