WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, is currently experiencing technical issues. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Rhetoric around 'ghost flights' of migrant children is often at odds with the facts
Published June 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT
President Biden's critics accuse his administration of organizing "secret" migrant flights to communities around the country. But that rhetoric is often at odds with the facts.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.