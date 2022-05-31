© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

#1653: How to Think About Student Debt

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Cantor
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
Mike Pierce
Courtesy Mike Pierce
/
Mike Pierce serves as executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.

During his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden had an eye on student-loan debt relief.

While there hasn’t been large-scale forgiveness, Biden has continued the pause on repayments that the Trump administration began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; it’s latest iteration is set to expire on Aug. 31. But as 45 million Americans carry more than $1.7 billion in debt, calls for wiping out a portion of it have grown more regular, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren advocating for $50,000 per person to be cleared. Biden, during his campaign, cited $10,000 as a possible number.

Further complicating the discussion are forgiveness programs that borrowers have been enrolled in for decades. An NPR story reported by Cory Turner indicated that loan servicers “weren't uniformly tracking borrowers’ progress toward loan cancellation, and some weren't tracking their progress at all.”

Mike Pierce worked on the student debt issue while at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and now serves as executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. The nonprofit organization aims to conduct research on the issue that leads to fair and transparent conduct on the part of the loan industry. He joins The Best of Our Knowledge to discuss the economic impact of student loans, what Turner’s reporting might mean for reforms of the loan system and why he first became interested in the topic.

Pertinent links

The Student Borrower Protection Center homepage

“Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report and years of complaints”

“Biden administration gives more borrowers chance of debt cancellation”

“U.S. forgives 40,000 student loans, provides aid to 3.6 million more”

Tags

higher education
Dave Cantor
See stories by Dave Cantor
Related Content
  • 9781616208936.jpg
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1651: You gotta have heart
    Bob Barrett
    When Bill Schutt writes a book, it tends to get messy, at least his non-fiction books. His first was called “Dark Banquet” which dealt with vampire bats and other creatures who feed on blood. To follow that up he write “Cannibalism – A Perfectly Natural History” which dealt with…well I think you know what that dealt with. Now he is back with a volume that every living creature can identify with. It’s called “Pump – A Natural History of the Heart." Bill Schutt is a zoologist, Emeritus Professor of Biology at LIU Post and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.
  • Science of James Smithson Book Cover
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1650: Discoveries from the Smithsonian founder
    Bob Barrett
    The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. It is a beloved part of American culture. But its founder, a British scientist named James Smithson, never once set foot on American soil. So, who would do that? Steven Turner tried to find out. Turner is the author of the book “The Science of James Smithson – Discoveries from the Smithsonian Founder." While researching Smithon’s science he also learned a lot about Smithson’s personality. Steven Turner is a historian of science and curator emeritus of physical sciences at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
  • A Blind Man Crazy for Color Book Cover
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1649: "A Blind Man Crazy for Color"
    Bob Barrett
    It started with a brief mention in a biography of Pablo Picasso. A blind man over 100 years ago, guided by a young woman, purchased and collected the early works of some of the greatest artists of the century. That mention began the search for Leon Angely. Rob Couteau talks about the search and the man and his young sidekick in his new book called “A Blind Man Crazy for Color – A Tribute to Leon Angely." We'll talk to Rob about this story.
Load More