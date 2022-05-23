The 1A Record Club: Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar has been a cultural icon for most of his career.

He’s a symbol of Black struggle, Black protest, and Black joy. In his latest album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Lamar lets down the veneer and gives us a vulnerable look at isolation, generational trauma, and spirituality.

It’s been met with mixed reviews. Five years after his Pulitzer Prize-winning album “DAMN,” Lamar wants you to know he’s changed along with the rest of the world.

For this installment of the 1A Record Club, we’ll look at Kendrick Lamar’s latest work, career, and legacy.

