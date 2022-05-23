Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as N.Y, Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday
Republican candidates in Alabama primary are embracing Big Lie to align with Trump
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Deep-red Alabama has a primary on Tuesday. And Republican candidates are trying to prove they're aligned with Donald Trump by denying the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
