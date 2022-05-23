© 2022
Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as N.Y, Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday

Republican candidates in Alabama primary are embracing Big Lie to align with Trump

By Debbie Elliott
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT

Deep-red Alabama has a primary on Tuesday. And Republican candidates are trying to prove they're aligned with Donald Trump by denying the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
