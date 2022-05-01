Sunday Puzzle: Tucked away in the capital

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some four-letter words. Name a country that conceals each word in consecutive letters.

Example: THEN --> ATHENS

1. OPEN

2. QUIT

3. SINK

4. PEST

5. LUMP

6. DISH

7. TO-DO

Last week's challenge: Name a sound made by a certain animal. Change one letter in it to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a color associated with that animal. What's the sound, and what's the color?

Challenge answer: OINK --> PINK

Winner: Pamela Bender of Boston.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge is more challenging than last week's. Write down the name of a number. Move each letter four spots later in the alphabet — so A would become E, B would become F, etc. The result will be a number that's 44 more than your first one. What numbers are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

