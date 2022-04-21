The concept of “treat yoself” was first popularized in a “Parks and Recreation” scene more than a decade ago. Even if you didn’t watch the show, you’ve probably seen the slogan on mugs, t-shirts, and on Instagram.

The “treat yoself” mentality and the now booming self-care industry emphasize consumerism—purchasing clothes, skin-care products, vitamin supplements, Pelaton bikes. While the term self-care was reimagined in the 1980s by Black civil rights activist and feminist Audre Lorde, the concept has been co-opted and commercialized.

Has the pandemic changed how we view self-care? What does “treat yoself” get wrong about self-care? And what does it take to really treat ourselves with care?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5