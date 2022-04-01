We are experiencing issues related to the live stream and are currently investigating the situation. Thank you for your patience.
Currently, our online donation pages are temporarily down. Please call 1-800-323-9262 to make a contribution over the phone. We apologize for the inconvenience.
A naturalist traces the astounding flyways of migratory birds
Fresh Air |
By
Dave Davies
Published April 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Scott Weidensaul has spent decades studying bird migration. "There is a tremendous solace in watching these natural rhythms play out again and again," he says. Originally broadcast March 29, 2021.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.