Photos: Millions continue to flee Ukraine as Russia keeps up the attack

As Russians continue to carry out military assaults on Ukrainian cities, residents in the country are taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

Even as Russia says it will refocus its military strategy in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces ramped up attacks in western cities like Lviv on Saturday, where displaced civilians had not long ago sought refuge from the war.

The displacement of the millions of lives in Ukraine, a month into the invasion, is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> A woman holds a dog in a train at metro station used as a bomb shelter where people are living in Kharkiv.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> A doll lies among the rubble of a destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.

/ Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Joe Raedle/Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Maria Rushchyshyn and Maria Pysco (L-R) take cover in a bomb shelter after air raid sirens sounded in Lviv, Ukraine.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> A man stands inside an apartment building destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

/ Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> 69-year-old Boris Khijniak and his 75-year-old wife Galina are brought to a center near Ukrainian capital Kyiv's Irpin as evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's Irpin continue.

/ Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Smoke rises after Russian attacks in residential areas of Kyiv, Ukraine.

/ Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> A member of territorial defense units shows the camera the pieces of shrapnel from a missile on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

/ ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> People seen sleeping on the floor of a subway station.

/ Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Svietla prepares food before returning to the basement where they live in northern Kyiv, Ukraine.