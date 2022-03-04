What songs meant the most to your loved ones and friends lost to COVID-19?

The U.S. is soon expected to surpass 1 million deaths from COVID-19, a grim marker that seemed unfathomable at the start of the pandemic. As a tribute, NPR is continuing its Songs of Remembrance memorial project.

What song comes to mind when you think about your relative, friend or co-worker who died from COVID?

What made the song so special? Maybe it's one that got them dancing every time they heard it. Maybe it's the song they loved, even if they sang it a little off-tune. Maybe it's the song that pulled them through a difficult period.

What memories come to mind when you hear or think about their special song?

Please fill out the form below and an NPR reporter may be in contact with you for an upcoming story.

