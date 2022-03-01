SportsReport: Major League Baseball extends deadline for reaching a labor deal

MLB:

Major League Baseball has extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for salvaging opening day as scheduled on March 31.

Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement. They halted talks for the night around 2:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 11 a.m. Players and owners made progress toward an agreement but remained far apart on key issues. But after months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.

Elsewhere around the majors:

Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria. Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The New York Yankees have hired Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric Chávez from the same position last month. Meulens played for the Yankees from 1989-93 at the start of a seven-year major league career, then won three World Series titles over 10 seasons as a bench coach and hitting coach for the San Francisco Giants.

NBA:

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Miami Heat improved their standing atop the Eastern Conference by topping the Chicago Bulls 112-99. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami, which has won nine of its last 10 games.

Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.

In other NBA action:

Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to a 130-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte.

Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived Cleveland’s comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers. Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead.

Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 133-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Blown out by Charlotte and Atlanta in their first two games after the All-Star break.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-103. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists for the Pacers, and Buddy Hield added 18 points. The game marked the return of Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who tore his left ACL almost 14 months ago.

DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. Trey Lyles scored 24 points, Harrison Barnes scored 23 and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Sacramento snapped a four-game losing streak.

NBA:

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week, making it unlikely the former 76ers star will be ready to play when the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10. The Nets are hopeful Kevin Durant will return from his left knee sprain later this week, but it appears Simmons is still a ways off after not playing at all this season. His back began bothering him as he tried to increase his workload.

Elsewhere around the NBA:

The Washington Wizards have signed guard Tomas Satoransky. Satoransky was waived by San Antonio on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Satoransky returns to the team he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. He was drafted by the Wizards in the second round in 2012, then played three seasons in Spain. In his three seasons with Washington, Satoransky averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

NHL:

Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 5-3, handing Washington a sixth consecutive home loss and third overall. The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game.

Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner.

In other ice action:

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots.

Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins. Their fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears.

In other T25 action:

Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as No. 12 Texas Tech beat Kansas State and finished undefeated at home. The Red Raiders have won 21 consecutive home games, including all 18 this season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66. Jaquez scored 17 points after halftime and hit 11 of 17 shots in the game. Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points to lead Washington.

Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern.

North Carolina defeated Syracuse, 88-79.

The top six — and seven of the top 10 — teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, both records. The single day of chaos led to some big changes in this week’s poll — everywhere but at the top.

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games. The Zags received 43 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week.

No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

Marist women's head basketball coach Brian Giorgis has announced his retirement following the 2022-23 season. Giorgis spoke to WAMC in 2013.

UKRAINE INVASION:

The International Olympic Committee has made a sweeping move to isolate and condemn Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC has urged others to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events. The IOC says the move is needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.” It opens the way for FIFA to exclude Russia from a World Cup soccer qualifying playoff match on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia. The IOC’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus because that country has abetted Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina who is seeded No. 1 at the Monterrey Open does not want to face Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova at the Mexican tournament unless tennis’s governing bodies follow the International Olympic Committee’s lead and insist that players from Russia and Belarus are only identified as “neutral athletes” and only if they bar those competitors from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Art Briles is out as Grambling State’s offense coordinator, less than one week after the disgraced former Baylor coach was surprisingly hired. Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

Briles said in a statement Monday that he felt his “continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team.” ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.

NFL:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time.

The league says the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season but their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced. The Packers and the New Orleans Saints are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals will play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

In other NFL news:

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game. Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, as will ex-Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli.

A group of former team owners and executives from the original USFL is suing Fox Sports to halt the launch of the new spring football league with the same name. They allege the new USFL is inappropriately using the old league’s branding. The suit filed in California on Monday alleges trademark infringement by the new league and requests an injunction to block its launch in April. The original USFL played games from 1983 to 1985, and the group suing the new league alleges Fox Sports and its partners didn’t properly obtain use of the league’s trademarks and other intellectual property.

TENNIS RANKINGS:

Daniil Medvedev officially has moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. He overtakes Novak Djokovic to become the 27th man to hold the top spot since computerized rankings began in 1973.

Medvedev is a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year’s U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open. He rises from No. 2 this week.

Djokovic slides down one place after having participated in only one tournament in 2022 because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he isn’t inoculated.

GOLF:

Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Bay Hill to defend his title. He says on Instagram that he is not 100% healthy and doesn’t want to risk aggravating hip and hand injuries by playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

DeChambeau says he’s been able to hit golf balls in a simulator but that it doesn’t feel comfortable. He says he needs another week off.

