Any Questions #513: "E-E-E"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ELECTION YEAR. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words associated with makeup. What are they?

Answer: EYELINER, COAT

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THREE SEPARATE “E”S

On-air questions: Happy season eleven, Ian! If this show were a person, it would be in sixth grade, probably being shoved into a locker by a group of much cooler shows. To celebrate the beginning of our eleventh season, each correct answer will have three Es that are each separated by a consonant, as in the word “eleven”. There may be other vowels (including other Es) in an answer, but part of it will always be E_E_E.

1. What structure, whose name is Latin for “little brain”, is responsible in humans for motor control functions, including timing, coordination, and precision?

2. Commonly referred to in Asian countries as the Spring Festival, what annual event was celebrated in 2021 on February 1st and often involves customs like thoroughly cleaning the house, hanging poetry couplets on doors, and giving money in red paper envelopes?

3. What liqueur has a white variety that is added to cognac to make a cocktail known as a Stinger and a green variety that is a component of a Grasshopper, where it gives that drink its characteristic green color?4. Named for the indigenous people living in the region, what spans parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah, including Death Valley, and is the smallest, hottest, and driest of four such ecological areas in the U.S.?

5. Carly Simon did it for The Spy Who Loved Me, Adele did it for Skyfall, and Shirley Bassey did it for Diamonds Are Forever. For what did Tina Turner do it?

Extra credit

1. What is the English name for the geographical feature known in Tibetan as Qomolangma (“Holy Mother”) and in Nepali as Sagarmāthā (“the Head in the Great Blue Sky”)?

2. In 1978, who ordered a vessel named the Woody Guthrie to be built for the Beacon Sloop Club?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase TEN PLUS ONE. Add a letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for something that might go down the side of a mountain and a six-letter word for something that might go through a mountain. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Cerebellum

2. Chinese New Year

3. Crème de menthe

4. Mojave Desert

5. GoldenEye

Extra credit

1. Mount Everest

2. Pete Seeger