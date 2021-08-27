Any Questions #512 "Governors"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CENTRAL ITEMS. Change one letter to a J and you can rearrange the result to spell an eight-letter word for part of an airport and a four-letter word for things you see at an airport. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the C, you can spell TERMINAL and JETS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NEW GOVERNORS

On-air questions: OK, Mike. It was an unusual week in New York state, especially for August: we got a new governor this week when Kathy Hochul took over for Andrew Cuomo. Hochul will serve the rest of his term, through 2022, and has already said she wants to run for a full term next year. In honor of this interesting moment in state history, today’s show is about other new governors in U.S. history. I’ll give you the year they became governor and what they did before, you name the governor.

1. Became governor in 1999: earlier, U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1975, tag team partner of Macho Man Randy Savage in 1985, color commentary for the Vikings, mayor of Brooklyn Park from 1991 to 1995

2. Became governor in 1971: earlier, joined the U.S. Naval Academy in 1943 and the Georgia state Senate 20 years later; studied at Union College in Schenectady in 1953

3. Became governor in 2011: earlier, became governor in 1975, mayor of Oakland in 1999, and state attorney general in 2007

4. Became governor in 1899: earlier, was Minority Leader of the New York State Assembly, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, and was in the Battle of San Juan Hill near Santiago, Cuba a year before

5. Became governor in 2003: earlier, Mr. Universe in 1967, Conan in 1982, and Mr. Freeze in 1997

Extra credit

1. Became territorial governor in 1821: earlier, served on the Tennessee Supreme Court and the House of Representatives

2. Became governor in 1928: earlier, grew up in Winn Parish and then won a seat on the Louisiana Railroad Commission

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ELECTION YEAR. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words associated with makeup. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Jesse “The Body” Ventura was the 38th governor of Minnesota

2. Jimmy Carter was the 76th governor of Georgia and went on to bigger things

3. Jerry Brown was the 34th and 39th governor of California in addition to all those other jobs and the son of Pat Brown, the 32nd governor

4. Teddy Roosevelt was the 33rd governor of New York state, the 25th vice president of the U.S. and succeeded the assassinated William McKinley in 1901

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger was the 38th governor of California

Extra credit

1. Andrew Jackson was territorial governor of Florida in addition to Tennessee U.S. Senator and then president

2. Huey Long was the 40th governor Louisiana and is buried on the grounds of the state capitol, where he was assassinated