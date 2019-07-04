A July 4 NPR Tradition: A Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

In 1988, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.

Church bells rang out over Philadelphia 243 years ago today as the Continental Congress adopted this draft of the Declaration of Independence.

Below is the original text of the Declaration of Independence, alongside photos of the NPR staff members who performed the reading.

