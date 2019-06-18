© 2022
Poll Results: Your Favorite New Artists Of 2019 (So Far)

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published June 18, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Nilüfer Yanya, Better Oblivion Community Center, Lil Nas X
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Nilüfer Yanya, Better Oblivion Community Center, Lil Nas X

Your picks for the best new artists of 2019 (so far) include a lot of bands and musicians we've been following for a while – Maggie Rogers, Stella Donnelly, Nilüfer Yanya and Jade Bird have all been releasing music for several years – but they didn't drop an official full-length debut until this year.

The first half of 2019 has given us a lot of emerging artists to celebrate, from Lil Nas X and his insanely catchy (and endlessly meme-able) "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, to the Irish punk group Fontaines D.C. You'll find the top-ten most-mentioned new artists from our online poll below, along with a couple of our own favorites.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Billie Eilish was by far (like, more votes than all of the others in the top ten combined) the number one most-mentioned artist.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
