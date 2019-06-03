NPR Music's Top 15 Albums From May

May had a ridiculous amount of stellar music to offer just before summer arrives. Some of the tracks are ripe for backyard parties (Carly Rae Jepsen's Dedicated and Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Baby) while others dig into the self (Jamila Woods' LEGACY! LEGACY! and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride). We couldn't just stop at 10 picks, especially in such a strong month for hip-hop, including crucial albums by DUCKWRTH, Injury Reserve and Tyler, The Creator.

