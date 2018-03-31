© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published March 31, 2018 at 7:00 AM EDT
Stella Donnelly's song "Mean To Me" is featured on this month's edition of <em>Heavy Rotation.</em>
Evie Mackay
/
Courtesy of the artist
Stella Donnelly's song "Mean To Me" is featured on this month's edition of Heavy Rotation.

Every month, NPR Music asks DJs from public radio stations across the country: What song can you not get out of your head? Each time, we end up with a collection of new tunes and local favorites that's as varied as you can imagine.

For this month's playlist, we consulted with friends as far-flung as Wyoming, Boston, Austin and San Francisco. You'll hear songs from a Chicago rapper who examines black identity, another single from Belly after a 22-year hiatus, and a few artists who stood out at SXSW.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News