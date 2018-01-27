© 2022
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published January 27, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST
<em>Slingshot</em> artist Jade Bird makes an appearance in this month's <em>Heavy Rotation</em> selections with her new song "Lottery."
Slingshot artist Jade Bird makes an appearance in this month's Heavy Rotation selections with her new song "Lottery."

Every month, NPR Music crowdsources public radio stations across the country for the songs they just can't get enough of. That could be a new release, a pick from their local scene, or a late-to-the-party discovery.

This month, their selections include a new single from indie giants MGMT, an update on a classic spiritual by Moby, and the latest by U.K. singer-songwriter Jade Bird, one of our 2018 Slingshot artists.

Jade Bird, "Lottery"
Moby, <em>Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt</em>
Moby, Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt
Bru Lei, <em>Selfie</em>
Bru Lei, Selfie
Sunflower Bean, Twentytwo in Blue
Nilüfer Yanya, "Baby Luv"
Nilüfer Yanya, "Baby Luv"
Jeff Rosenstock, <em>POST-</em>
Jeff Rosenstock, POST-
Francis and The Lights, Just For Us
Jason Scott, Living Rooms
9 of 10  — Jason Scott, Living Rooms
The Wood Brothers, One Drop Of Truth
