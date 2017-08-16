Guest DJ Week: Björk

Note: Our week of Guest DJs continues with Björk. The Icelandic singer recently announced she'll be releasing a new album, possibly before the end of the year. In this 2009 conversation with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen, Björk talked about Voltaïc, her box set of live recordings, her love of Syrian musician Omar Souleyman, fellow Icelandic singer Ólöf Arnalds and more.

Icelandic singer Björk chats with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen about some of her favorite artists and spins an eclectic mix of music. Hear selections from Syrian musician Omar Souleyman, the post punk duo Eyeless in Gaza, fellow Icelandic singer Olof Arnalds, The Pokrovsky Ensemble and the wildly eccentric, London-based rock group Micachu and the Shapes. Bjork's latest album is 'Voltaic,' a collection of live-to-tape studio performances of songs from some of her past albums, including 'Medulla,' 'Post,' and 'Vespertine.' You can hear the entire album online as part of our Exclusive First Listen series.

