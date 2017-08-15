© 2022
Guest DJ Randy Newman

By Bob Boilen
Published August 15, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT
Randy Newman, performing at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Ross Gilmore
/
Redferns
Randy Newman, performing at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Note: This week we're featuring select episodes from our Guest DJ archives. Today we've got a conversation with Randy Newman. The singer, composer and pianist recently released his 11th solo album. It's called Dark Matter. Bob Boilen originally spoke with Newman back in 2008 when Newman released his previous record, Harps And Angels.

All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen says that Randy Newman's new CD, Harps and Angels, is as good as anything he's ever done — and, at times, better. Boilen says he's happy he doesn't have to say, "I really liked his older stuff," and that it's a relief to be able to say, "I like him better when he's older." He invited Randy Newman to guest DJ an episode of the show and talk about his favorite songs, as well as the musicians who've influenced him the most.

Newman tells stories about his musical family. Three of his uncles composed for film, the most well-known being Alfred Newman. He recalls the lady who took care of him and his brothers when he was young introducing him to LaVern Baker and Elvis Presley. But Newman says that Ray Charles was probably his biggest influence; Newman thinks he sounded like Ray Charles before he even heard him. And he remembers the rock-star stature of the conductor Toscanini and the first time he heard the Beatles' harmonies.

How Green Was My Valley
1 of 7  — How Green Was My Valley
/
Beethoven cover
2 of 7  — Beethoven cover
/
Saved cover
3 of 7  — Saved cover
/
Harps and Angles cover
4 of 7  — Harps and Angles cover
/
Ray Charles cover
5 of 7  — Ray Charles cover
/
Randy Newman cover
6 of 7  — Randy Newman cover
/
Cover for The Beatles 1
7 of 7  — Cover for The Beatles 1
/

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
