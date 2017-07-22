Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, NPR Music asks our friends from public radio stations across the country — hosts, music directors and writers — for the new songs they simply can't stop listening to. Sometimes they're hot tracks that have dropped just the week before, and sometimes they're songs that have taken a couple months to slow-burn into our memories. Either way, the result is a mix that's perfect for the moment.

Click the audio link above to hear Nick Brunner of Capital Public Radio, Andrea Swensson of The Current and Art Levy of KUTX discuss their picks this month. Below you'll find the full list, which includes songs from emerging London singer Jade Bird, Rhode Island punk band Downtown Boys and West Virginia singer-songwriter-keyboardist Brad Goodall.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.