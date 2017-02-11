DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival

When he's not a guest of weekends on All Things Considered, Betto Arcos is traveling the world discovering new music. On this episode, he returns from the Panama Jazz Festival to share songs representing the jazz, folk and calypso influences thriving in Panama's local music scenes. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to his picks below.

