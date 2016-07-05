© 2022
New Mix: Daniel Lanois, Deap Vally, Nonkeen, Pinegrove, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published July 5, 2016 at 12:10 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Daniel Lanois, Deap Vally, Nonkeen
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Daniel Lanois, Deap Vally, Nonkeen

On this week's All Songs Considered, we share new music from legendary producer and ambient pioneer, Daniel Lanois, and from the friends-for-life trio Nonkeen, whose new album comes in the aftermath of a "freak carousel accident." Also on the show is a shout-along emo track from Montclair, N.J.'s Pinegrove and a psych-pop track about never wanting to go outside from Morgan Delt, who recently signed with Sub Pop.

But first, we take a moment of silence for the Weeknd, who lost his microphone, and explain to our intern that not everything on the Internet is real.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
