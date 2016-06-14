© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published June 14, 2016 at 1:00 PM EDT
KUTX in Austin, Texas, loves A Giant Dog's new song "& Rock & Roll."
Sean Daigle
/
Courtesy of the artist
KUTX in Austin, Texas, loves A Giant Dog's new song "& Rock & Roll."

Public radio stations across the U.S. have a finger on the pulse when it comes to local music. They know their homegrown music scenes intimately and aren't shy about championing the artists that emerge from their communities. That's the reason NPR Music turned to them this spring when we launched our cross-country Tiny Desk Contest tour celebrating local bands and artists — and that's part of why, every month, we ask a panel of public-radio music curators to share one new song they can't stop playing.

These selections don't have to be local music, but that's often the way it works out. After all, who better to turn us on to Austin punk band A Giant Dog than a KUTX DJ, or to play us a new track by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa than a WBEZ host? Hear those songs below, along with new music by Ryley Walker, Michael Kiwanuka, Sarah Jarosz and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A Giant Dog.
1 of 10  — A Giant Dog.
A Giant Dog.
Sean Daigle / Courtesy of the artist
Vic Mensa.
2 of 10  — Vic Mensa.
Vic Mensa.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Ryley Walker.
3 of 10  — Ryley Walker.
Ryley Walker.
Tom Sheehan / Courtesy of the artist
Michael Kiwanuka.
4 of 10  — Michael Kiwanuka.
Michael Kiwanuka.
Phil Sharp / Courtesy of the artist
David Bazan.
5 of 10  — David Bazan.
David Bazan.
Ivan Agerton / Courtesy of the artist
Kaia Kater.
6 of 10  — Kaia Kater.
Kaia Kater.
Polina Mourzova / Courtesy of the artist
Mondo Cozmo.
7 of 10  — Mondo Cozmo.
Mondo Cozmo.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sarah Jarosz.
8 of 10  — Sarah Jarosz.
Sarah Jarosz.
Scott Simontacchi / Courtesy of the artist
Aesop Rock.
9 of 10  — Aesop Rock.
Aesop Rock.
Ben Colen / Courtesy of the artist
Glass Animals.
10 of 10  — Glass Animals.
Glass Animals.
Neil Krug / Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News