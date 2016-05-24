© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: The Monkees, Esmé Patterson, Adia Victoria, Matt The Electrician, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published May 24, 2016 at 1:44 PM EDT
Top row: The Monkees; Bottom row, left to right: Esmé Patterson, Matt The Electrician, Adia Victoria
Courtesy of the artists
Top row: The Monkees; Bottom row, left to right: Esmé Patterson, Matt The Electrician, Adia Victoria

On this week's episode we've got one of the sunniest bands of all time, mesmerizing music from the Sahara and an elegy to growing old.

Co-host Robin Hilton gets things started with a sweetly sad song from Matt The Electrician, a pop-folk singer based in Austin who no longer has anything to do with his own hands, while host Bob Boilen follows with Esmé Patterson, a singer with roots in folk music and a new album that stretches into the world of gritty rock.

Also on the show: The Monkees celebrate the band's 50th anniversary with a new album that includes the bubbly pop song "You Bring The Summer;" singer Adia Victoria sings sultry blues with a distinctive voice and the Algerian band Imarhan has an incredible debut album of Tuareg music.

But before we get to any music, Bob explains how he ended up flat on his back on a train platform.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen