© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Music From The Avett Brothers, The Low Anthem, Deerhoof, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published April 19, 2016 at 10:15 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: The Avett Brothers, The Low Anthem, Deerhoof, Jaye Bartell
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: The Avett Brothers, The Low Anthem, Deerhoof, Jaye Bartell

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton kick off the show with back-to-back premieres from upcoming albums by beloved bands. Robin leads with a frenetic new song by Deerhoof, originally written for the HBO series Vinyl, that will appear on its album The Magic, out June 24. Bob follows with "Ozzie," a song The Low Anthem wrote as a tribute to legendary shortstop Ozzie Smith that will be on its new album Eyeland, out June 17.

Also on the show: Robin shares The Avett Brothers' new track "Ain't No Man" and The Moth & The Flame's wonderfully moody song "Young & Unafraid." Bob plays a song from the wise-beyond-his-years Jaye Bartell and closes the show with the heavy yet sweet music of Muscle and Marrow.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Low Anthem
1 of 1  — The Low Anthem
The Low Anthem
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen