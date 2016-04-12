New Mix: The National Covers The Grateful Dead, Free Cake For Every Creature, More

It's a big week for Bob Boilen! He celebrated his birthday earlier in the week and his first book, Your Song Changed My Life, comes out today. He celebrated on the show today with some wonderful pop music by the band Free Cake For Every Creature and a beautiful Grateful Dead cover courtesy of the National. While Bob leaves the studio to celebrate, Robin plays a joyous cut from the Nobility and an atmospheric track from the supergroup Minor Victories.

Also on the show: NPR Music's Lars Gotrich drops by to play some rich guitar music from William Tyler, Bob plays guitar-meets-sitar duo Dawg Yawp and Robin closes out the show with some jolting rock from Yak.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.