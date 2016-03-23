© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SXSW 2016 Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published March 23, 2016 at 12:57 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Tacocat, And The Kids, Bethlehem Steel, John Congleton, Edith Crash
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Tacocat, And The Kids, Bethlehem Steel, John Congleton, Edith Crash

After six days of little sleep and a lot of music, the All Songs Considered team is back from Austin with a bucketload of bands and discoveries to share. On this week's show, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to share their favorite finds and memorable moments, from the stadium presence of Israeli singer Ninet Tayeb and party brass band Lucky Chops to the dark, moody folk of Edith Crash and the kick-ass rock and roll of Seratones.

Want to see and hear more from SXSW? We've got live concert video including performances by Mitski, Charles Bradley and Anderson .Paak; lullabies from Lucius and Declan McKenna; nightly podcasts taped in the wee hours direct from the streets of Austin and much more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen