Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Whether it's discovering brand-new bands or keeping up with the latest songs by well-loved artists, public radio's DJs and bloggers always seem to know what's going on in music scenes across the country and around the world. That's why, every month, we ask them to turn us on to something new.
This month's mix includes new music by The Jayhawks, FKA twigs and Birds Of Chicago, among others. Two other artists making an appearance are Bayonne and The Wet Secrets, whose songs you can hear (and, until March 31, download) as part of the Austin 100, NPR Music's guide to the bands to discover at SXSW next week.
1 of 9 — Single art for FKA twigs, "Good To Love."
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 9 — The Jayhawks.
Heidie Halt / Courtesy of the artist
3 of 9 — Pete Yorn.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 9 — Radiation City.
Holly Andres / Courtesy of the artist
5 of 9 — The Wet Secrets.
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 9 — Birds of Chicago.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 9 — Bayonne.
Pooneh Ghana / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 9 — Overcoats.
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 9 — Declan McKenna.
/ Courtesy of the artist