16 Number One Songs From Our First 16 Years

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published January 6, 2016 at 3:44 PM EST
Clockwise from upper left: Cover art for Björk's Vespertine, Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Moby's Play, Kanye West's Late Registration, Sleigh Bells' Treats and Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Cover art for Björk's Vespertine, Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Moby's Play, Kanye West's Late Registration, Sleigh Bells' Treats and Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope

Sixteen years ago All Songs Considered started as NPR's first online-only program. This month we're celebrating its sweet 16 birthday, and to mark the occasion on this week's episode we're counting down our favorite songs from each of the past 16 years. Hearing some of these cuts is a real trip down memory lane, from the dreamy synth sound of Moby's "Porcelain," and Björk's polyrhythmic "Hidden Place," to The Postal Service, Grizzly Bear and Kanye West's brilliant and playful earworm "Gold Digger."

If you've had a memorable moment with All Songs Considered, share your story in the comments section below. We love hearing from our listeners. And if you want to share your own list of number one songs from each of the past 16 years, well pass that along, too!

Cover art for Moby's Play.
1 of 10  — Cover art for Moby's Play.
Cover art for Moby's Play.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Bjork's Vespertine.
2 of 10  — Cover art for Bjork's Vespertine.
Cover art for Bjork's Vespertine.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
3 of 10  — Cover art for Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Cover art for Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for The Postal Service's Give Up.
4 of 10  — Cover art for The Postal Service's Give Up.
Cover art for The Postal Service's Give Up.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Arcade Fire's Funeral.
5 of 10  — Cover art for Arcade Fire's Funeral.
Cover art for Arcade Fire's Funeral.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Kanye West's Late Registration
6 of 10  — Cover art for Kanye West's Late Registration
Cover art for Kanye West's Late Registration
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope
7 of 10  — Cover art for Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope
Cover art for Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Radiohead's In Rainbows
8 of 10  — Cover art for Radiohead's In Rainbows
Cover art for Radiohead's In Rainbows
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago
9 of 10  — Cover art for Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago
Cover art for Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for Veckatimest
10 of 10  — Cover art for Veckatimest
Cover art for Veckatimest
/ Courtesy of the artist

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
