NPR Music Presents: T-Pain In Concert

Published December 9, 2015 at 11:00 AM EST

To mark the one-year anniversary of the most popular Tiny Desk Concert ever and the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga, we hosted T-Pain at our Washington, D.C. headquarters. The inimitable Floridian performed a short set of classics, both his own and others', and a brand new, never before heard song from his forthcoming album, Stoicville: The Phoenix.

Follow @NPRandB and @NPRHipHop.

Set List

  • "Tipsy"

  • "Officially Yours" *

  • "Can't Believe It"

  • "A Change Is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke Cover)"

  • "Bartender"

  • "Need To Be Smokin"

    • * New song.

