Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
We asked 10 music curators from public-radio stations across North America to share the one song currently rocking their world. As usual, they delivered a delightful mix that's sure to help you discover something new to you. In this edition, hear new music by Houston-based Thai-funk trio Khruangbin, Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney, beloved Mexican pop singer Carla Morrison and more.
1 of 10 — Khruangbin, "White Gloves"
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — Carla Morrison.
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — Josh Ritter.
Laura Wilson / Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — Autre Ne Veut.
Max Lakner / Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — Illa J.
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — Jon Stickley Trio.
Heather Hambor / Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — Martin Courtney.
Shawn Brackbill / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — Half Moon Run.
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Marcus Marr and Chet Faker.
Willy Ward / Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — Chairlift.
/ Courtesy of the artist