New Mix: Bob Dylan, Frank Turner, Daughter And More

This week on All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen and Robin share a few of their favorite things: choice tunes from cherished artists. We've got all the bases covered, from a devastating song about dementia from Daughter to an energetic anthem from Frank Turner on the power of positivity. Toss in a Bob Dylan bootleg, the long-awaited return from electronic artist St. Germain, a propulsive new track from Bill Ryder-Jones and, from rapper Big Boi and the duo Phantogram, the best collaboration ever inspired by an Internet popup ad. The only things missing are the doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles.

