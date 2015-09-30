© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published September 30, 2015 at 10:03 AM EDT
This month, WXPN loved Israel Nash's "LA Lately," from his new album <em>Silver Season</em>.
Pooneh Ghana
/
Courtesy of the artist
This month, WXPN loved Israel Nash's "LA Lately," from his new album Silver Season.

Every month, we call on public radio hosts across the country and around the world to ask a simple question: What's the one new song you're spinning nonstop these days?

Among September's offerings are the latest from cosmic-country rock star Israel Nash, a moody folk collaboration for the dreamer in all of us, and the best song for sticking it to the haters since "Shake It Off." Hear all 10 picks below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Israel Nash, <em>Silver Season</em>
1 of 10  — Israel Nash, Silver Season
Israel Nash, Silver Season
/ Courtesy of the artist
Steven A. Clark.
2 of 10  — Steven A. Clark.
Steven A. Clark.
Devin Christopher / Courtesy of the artist
The Royal Foundry.
3 of 10  — The Royal Foundry.
The Royal Foundry.
Bethany Schumacher / Courtesy of the artist
!!!
4 of 10  — !!!
!!!
Piper Ferguson / Courtesy of the artist
Grace Love and the True Loves.
5 of 10  — Grace Love and the True Loves.
Grace Love and the True Loves.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Ana Egge.
6 of 10  — Ana Egge.
Ana Egge.
Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of the artist
Tallows.
7 of 10  — Tallows.
Tallows.
Todd Scott / Courtesy of the artist
Reginald Omas Mamode IV.
8 of 10  — Reginald Omas Mamode IV.
Reginald Omas Mamode IV.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Husky.
9 of 10  — Husky.
Husky.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Clean Cut Kid.
10 of 10  — Clean Cut Kid.
Clean Cut Kid.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News