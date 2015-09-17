Cruising In El Minivan: Alt.Latino Surveys The State Of Kids' Music

My Alt.Latino co-host, Jasmine Garsd, has never shown much interest in an episode about children's music. She doesn't have kids, so the magic of the idea is lost on her. So I enlisted two of my fellow NPR dads, Eyder Peralta and Rolando Arrieta, for a discussion of what we enjoy — and don't enjoy — about music for kids.

We take a stroll down memory lane for the sounds of their childhoods, and also hear what's on repeat in their minivans nowadays. Be sure to join the discussion in the comments section: What music did you love as a kid? If you've got kids of your own, what music have you shared with them?

