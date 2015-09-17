© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cruising In El Minivan: Alt.Latino Surveys The State Of Kids' Music

By Felix Contreras
Published September 17, 2015 at 2:54 PM EDT
Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis of Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band.
Corey Nichols
/
Courtesy of the artist
Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis of Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band.

My Alt.Latino co-host, Jasmine Garsd, has never shown much interest in an episode about children's music. She doesn't have kids, so the magic of the idea is lost on her. So I enlisted two of my fellow NPR dads, Eyder Peralta and Rolando Arrieta, for a discussion of what we enjoy — and don't enjoy — about music for kids.

We take a stroll down memory lane for the sounds of their childhoods, and also hear what's on repeat in their minivans nowadays. Be sure to join the discussion in the comments section: What music did you love as a kid? If you've got kids of your own, what music have you shared with them?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras