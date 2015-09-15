© 2022
AmericanaFest Preview: Lucette, Whitey Morgan, Oh Pep! And More

By Jewly Hight,
Bob BoilenAnn Powers
Published September 15, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Lucette, Oh Pep!, Whitey Morgan, Ponyboy, Those Pretty Wrongs
NPR Music is in Nashville all this week for the 16th annual AmericanaFest. So the newest episode of All Songs Considered offers a big bundle of music from some of the acts who are playing the festival that the team is most excited to see. Before leaving D.C., Bob called up NPR Music's Ann Powers and NPR Music contributor Jewly Hight in Music City to talk about what Americana means, and who its newest and most promising voices are. The playlist they ended up with has grit, rock, folk, pop, fiddle, honky-tonk and everything in between: the perfect primer to an eclectic, evolving genre and the festival celebrating it.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

