Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, we ask a group of public radio hosts to turn us on to songs they haven't been able to turn off. This month, our esteemed panelists picked an unforgettable cut with touches of gospel and folk from the Atlanta hip-hop scene, a moving jazz tribute to a Cuban bassist, a horn-laden stomp that captures the raw energy of a sweaty summer night and more. Hear all 10 of their favorites below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.